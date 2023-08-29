World’s largest watermelon sculpture coming to Muscatine riverfront

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The world’s largest watermelon is almost ready for Muscatine’s riverfront.

The Mayor of Muscatine, Brad Bark, posted a photo of the giant metal sculpture. The watermelon slice boasts dimensions of being 40-feet-long, 16-feet-tall and weighs 16,000 pounds.

The sculpture is expected to be delivered to the riverfront during the first week of September, according to city officials.

