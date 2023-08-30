1 dead after early morning Knox County crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to an early morning crash where one person was found dead on scene.

Knox County Deputies said they responded to a vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Knox Highway 25 early Wednesday morning. Upon arriving, deputies discovered one person found dead, inside of the vehicle.

Deputies say the name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending official identification and family notification.

This is an ongoing investigation and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, deputies said. At this time no foul play is suspected.

Assisting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office on this case was the Knoxville Fire Department, Illinois State Police, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to a media release from the sheriff’s office.

