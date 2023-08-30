7 Rock Island residents displaced after early morning fire

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - An early Tuesday morning fire in the Longview neighborhood has left seven residents displaced.

According to a post from the Rock Island Fire Department, seven residents were home at the time of the fire and all escaped without injury from the residence. The Red Cross is assisting them and no firefighter injuries were reported.

“Remember, properly installed and working smoke alarms are your best defense against injury and death during a home fire,” said Fire Marshall Greg C. Marty. “Install smoke alarms in every sleeping area of your home and at least one on every level. Always test them monthly.”

First arriving crews on the scene said they encountered fire at the rear of the residence on the exterior and interior. E33 was in the area getting fuel after a previous call and was the first to arrive and begin extinguishing the fire, according to Rock Island Fire Department’s post. After interior overhaul and searches were performed, the fire was under control within 15 minutes.

The fire marshal investigated the origin and cause of the fire, according to the post. The case was determined to be from a BBQ grill left unattended and too close to combustibles.

