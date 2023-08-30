Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Cali”

PSL 30th anniversary Part 5 (Adoptable 4-Legged Friends "Callie")
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -If you enjoy going out and about on a Saturday, why not also participate in a fundraiser to help a local animal shelter? The festivities include food, drink, and live music to support Quad City Animal Welfare in Milan.

QCAWC visits PSL to feature “Cali”, a 2-month-old kitten (she has siblings at the shelter, too!) available for adoption and to invite the audience to “PAW-ty at The Pub”.

Patti McRae, Quad City Animal Welfare Center, discusses the fundraiser taking place on Sept. 9 at The Pub, 426 1st Avenue, Milan, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. All the details about the event (including food, raffles, live music, etc.) are at https://www.facebook.com/events/274677728528174

QCAWC Adoption & Education Center is located at 724 West Second Avenue, Milan, IL. See more at the website https://qcawc.org/ or call 309-787-6830.

Follow QCAWC on Facebook to learn about new adoptable animals and ways to support the shelter.

