Cause of Davenport house fire under investigation

Aug. 30, 2023
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out in a home early Tuesday.

Davenport firefighters responded around 7:35 a.m. to the 1500 block of Cedar Street after Scott County Communications received multiple 911 calls from passersby reporting that a house had visible fire showing out various openings of the home.

According to the fire department, crews noted heavy fire coming out from two sides of the home on the first floor with flames extending up the exterior and into the second story of the home.

The fire was fully extinguished within 15 minutes. No injuries were reported by civilians or firefighters.

No other information was released Wednesday.

