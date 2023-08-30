Celebrating 30 years of Paula Sands Live

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -To mark the 30th anniversary of Paula Sands Live, the show’s team throws an hourlong party that includes a trip down memory lane featuring special clips marking the occasion and guests from the first show.

The embedded video playlist captures many wonderful moments from the history of the Quad Cities’ show as well as a new “Adoptable 4-Legged Friends” which has been a regular segment on the show for all 30 years. A tiny kitten named “Callie” at Quad Cities Animal Welfare Center is featured in Part 5.

