Cooling off ahead of a warmer holiday weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the cooler weather before heat and humidity return for the holiday weekend. Light NE winds will keep us in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow and more importantly, keep the humidity low. Thursday morning will be our fall preview with lows in the 40s and 50s so open up the windows and give the AC a break! Heat and humidity will slowly work back in for Labor Day weekend but rain chances are little none moving forward.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 79º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 49º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 81º.

