Cooling off ahead of a warmer holiday weekend

Low in the 50s Tuesday night, and 40s Wednesday night!
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Enjoy the cooler weather before heat and humidity return for the holiday weekend.  Light NE winds will keep us in the upper 70s and low 80s tomorrow and more importantly, keep the humidity low. Thursday morning will be our fall preview with lows in the 40s and 50s so open up the windows and give the AC a break!  Heat and humidity will slowly work back in for Labor Day weekend but rain chances are little none moving forward.

TODAY: Sunny and cooler. High: 79º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 49º Winds: N 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 81º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS are on the scene of a rollover crash on Locust Street and...
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash near St. Ambrose in Davenport
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

KWQC First Alert Weather - Summer Heat
Cooling down, a bit, for the mid-week
90s return for the holiday weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Comfortable temperatures ahead of a holiday weekend warmup
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Seasonable start to the week ahead of another warm up
This next round of heat won't have as much humidity involved.
First Alert Forecast: Pleasant start to the work week ahead of a return to the 90s