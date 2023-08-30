Dick’s House of Sports opens rock wall

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Dick’s House of Sport held a grand opening event Tuesday for their new rock wall.

The Davenport House of Sport at 5511 Elmore Ave. is one of 12 within the store chain, the ninth to open this year.

The company says they will continue to grow this concept over the next few years.

DICK’S Sporting Goods opened for the newly renovated House of Sport store on July 21.

