Disabled Bettendorf women frustrated over paratransit issues

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A women who is a teacher in Bettendorf is unable to drive due to a disability.

She has to rely on paratransit services to get her from one place to the other and says the scheduling process is frustrating.

Danielle Parise has been a disabled citizen since 2013 and says like many other disabled people, she is unable to schedule paratransit transportation less than 48 business hours in advance.

She said that this is frustrating for her everyday life and its preventing her, like many others from living a fulfilling life.

”It is the Department of Human Services who has made this rule,” Parise said. “Whereas it has to be 48 hours in advance to be able to acquire any sort of transportation, which is not acceptable.”

Parise has been disabled for around a decade, she says she relies on paratransit services to take care of her daily needs.

“I don’t just call my driver,” Parise said. “I have to call a company who schedules the transportation and that is set up by DHS as well so, I call them, and they call my driver.”

Parise says the 48 hour rule means sometimes not having a ride when she needs it most, she says, that’s unacceptable.

“If I need to go to the doctor the next day, that’s not an option for me and with the multiple issues that I have with my disability,” Parise said. “That’s kind of important to be able to get to the doctor the next day.”

Parise’s usual driver, owner and operator of Approved Transportation LLC, Steve Ziebell says he feels for Parise and others because this process causes setbacks in important activities.

“I feel bad for the customers because they have something that has to be checked out and they can’t get it done,” Ziebell said. “Especially people who don’t have any friends or family at all.”

Parise said that she isn’t the only one that has been experiencing these issues and hopes that changes can be made soon.

“I’m a member of Empower House Clubhouse,” Parise said. “Which is a brain injury clubhouse located in Davenport and I have met a lot of people there who are having the same issue.”

“I would just like DHS to make sure that they know that this is limiting already limited people and that this needs to be revised.” Parise said.

Parise also mentioned she has used other transportation services in the past but had issues with them arriving too late.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.