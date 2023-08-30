First over-the-counter Narcan set to arrive in stores

FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.
FILE - Narcan is set to be sold over the counter at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The first over-the-counter opioid overdose antidote is expected to hit shelves next week.

Emergent Biosolutions, the manufacturer of Narcan, says the medicine will have a suggested retail value price of $45 per carton.

Each carton includes two doses of the nasal spray.

It will be available at Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and CVS.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Narcan as an over-the-counter drug in March in response to the national opioid overdose crisis.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS are on the scene of a rollover crash on Locust Street and...
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash near St. Ambrose in Davenport
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

"Cocaine Bear" is based on firsthand accounts and official investigative records from state and...
Man on plane with drug smuggler in ‘Cocaine Bear’ has died
In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Florida after making landfall as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewelry store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery
FILE - Tesla vehicles charge at a station in Emeryville, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022. In a document...
Tesla allowing no-hands driving with Autopilot for longer periods. US regulators have questions.
Pasadena police are searching for the thieves that ransacked a jewelry store and pepper-sprayed...
Jewel store owner pepper-sprayed during robbery