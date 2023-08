FULTON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Fulton Police said 15-year-old Angelica C. Alvarez was last seen at home on Monday, and does not have a cellphone.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fulton authorities at 815-589-3617, Option 3, or Whiteside County Dispatch at 815-772-4044.

The Fulton Police Department is seeking the community's assistance locating 15-year-old Angelica C. Alvarez. She was last seen at home on Monday. (Fulton Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.