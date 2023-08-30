Golden is next superintendent in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Wesley Golden will replace retiring Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy on July 1, 2024.

School board President Mike House said the board feels fortunate to continue the direction of the district with an internal candidate.

Golden, a Class of 1990 Clinton High School graduate, is the current assistant superintendent.

He said he looks forward to working with the schools and the community.

“It is humbling as a graduate of the Clinton Schools. My wife and oldest daughter graduated from the Clinton Schools and my youngest will graduate in 2025. The Clinton Schools have given so much to me and my family,” he said.

DeLacy’s last day is June 30, 2024.

