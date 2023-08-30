Golden is next superintendent in Clinton

FASTCAST: AUG. 30 Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Wesley Golden will replace retiring Clinton Community School District Superintendent Gary DeLacy on July 1, 2024.

School board President Mike House said the board feels fortunate to continue the direction of the district with an internal candidate.

Golden, a Class of 1990 Clinton High School graduate, is the current assistant superintendent.

He said he looks forward to working with the schools and the community.

“It is humbling as a graduate of the Clinton Schools. My wife and oldest daughter graduated from the Clinton Schools and my youngest will graduate in 2025. The Clinton Schools have given so much to me and my family,” he said.

DeLacy’s last day is June 30, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS are on the scene of a rollover crash on Locust Street and...
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash near St. Ambrose in Davenport
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Hurricane Michael in 2018.
Saffir-Simpson Scale: How hurricanes are categorized
CASI Close-up Aug. 30
CASI Close-Up: September is Senior Center Month
Hurricanes are rated on a scale of 1 to 5.
Saffir-Simpson Scale: How hurricanes are categorized
The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the...
Name your price at Quad City Botanical Center