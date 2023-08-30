Labor Day events, Rock Island Public Library hours

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A number of events and the Labor Day holiday will affect Rock Island Public Library locations.

Due to the Project-Now drive-through food pantry event, 19th Street in front of the downtown library, 401 19th Street, will be closed Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or while food pantry supplies last, a media release from the Rock Island Public Library stated. Patrons may still enter the library parking lot from the 20th Street or 4th Avenue sides.

The fully-accessible South entrance off the library alley will be open, as well as the west stair entrance off 19th Street, officials stated.

The downtown library only will close early at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 and remain closed on Saturday, Sept. 2, to make way for the Rock Island cart races. The library’s southwest, 9010 Ridgewood Road, and Watts-Midtown, 2715 30th Street, branches will be open normal hours on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the media release.

Officials say all locations of the Rock Island Public Library will be closed Monday. Sept. 4 for Labor Day. Online services for Rock Island Public Library cardholders and outside library book drops will be available while library buildings are closed.

For more information about events and services at the Rock Island Public Library, visit the library website, follow library social media, or call 309-732-READ, the media release concluded.

