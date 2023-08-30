Name your price at Quad City Botanical Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - With its Pay What You Want promotion over the holiday weekend the Quad City Botanical Center wants to give more people a chance to experience its summer gardens.

The Pay What You Want price is for 10 a.m. to 2 .m. Friday through Monday. The usual admission prices are $9 for adults, $6 for ages 2-15; and free for toddlers younger than 2. Members get in free.

Summer highlights at the Botanical Center include the water play area in the Children’s Garden, butterfly gardens, fairy garden, reflection ponds, Tropical Sun Garden with a waterfall, Garden Glass exhibit with art by local artists, the garden train railway exhibit will be open, and trains will run weather permitting.

The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the gardens Sept. 1-4. (KWQC, Quad City Botanical Center)

