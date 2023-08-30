New evidence hearing aids help slow cognitive decline by nearly 50 percent

New study reveals wearing hearing aids reduces cognitive decline by nearly 50 percent
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The National Institute on Aging reports that every three seconds, someone in the world develops dementia. In an effort to combat these growing statistics, the largest clinical trial to date investigated the impact hearing aids had on reducing cognitive decline.

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing discusses the hopeful new findings that showed that patients with higher risk factors for dementia, such as diabetes and hypertension, experienced a 48% slowing of cognitive decline after wearing hearing aids for 3 years.

Use of hearing aids (the same type as sold by Concept By Iowa Hearing) slowed down loss of thinking and memory abilities over the course of the three years.

Another takeaway is that hearing loss that goes untreated accounted for over one-third of the risk developing dementia including Alzheimer’s among those over the age of 60 years old.

Going into the study, it has been established that individuals are 2 to 5 times more likely to develop dementia with an untreated hearing loss. And the more severe the impairment, the greater the risk.

Worldwide, 65 percent of people over the age of 60 have hearing loss and it is estimated that 48 million Americans have hearing loss.

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4007 E. 53rd St., Suite #300, Davenport and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 877-958-7987 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS are on the scene of a rollover crash on Locust Street and...
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash near St. Ambrose in Davenport
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

A new, 3-year study reveals hopeful findings that wearing hearing aids reduces cognitive...
New study reveals wearing hearing aids reduces cognitive decline by nearly 50 percent
Virtual reality for treating pediatric vision
Virtual reality for treating pediatric vision
Back to school can bring about mixed emotions for children. While some are excited to return to...
Back-to-school: How to get kids mentally ready for school
The Bureau County Health Department recently confirmed a crow has tested positive for West Nile...
Crow infected with West Nile virus confirmed in Princeton