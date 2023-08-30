Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers pet safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Labor Day is a time for grilling out, family and friend get togethers, parades, and firework celebrations. But before kicking off your Labor Day weekend celebrations, Quad City Animal Welfare Center is offering safety tips to help keep your pets safe.

Several tips from QCAWC include:

  • Do not give human food to your pets, make sure guests are aware to not share food from plates with pets
  • Keep an eye on your pets. Large groups of people can be hectic. Your pets might be more comfortable in a quiet room
  • Parades are packed with people and lots of unfamiliar noises. Leave your pets at home
  • With fireworks remember that these unexpected noises can be frightening. Secure pets in a quiet, and escape-proof area.

QCAWC says they wish you and your pets a safe Labor Day weekend.

