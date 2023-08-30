Rock Island Grand Prix to close downtown streets

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Drivers will find traffic and parking changes this weekend as as preparations begin for the 28th annual Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix on Labor Day weekend.

Many downtown Rock Island streets will close at 5 p.m. Friday. Racing is scheduled from 8 a.m. to late afternoon Saturday and 8 a.m. to the end of racing on Sunday.

Westbound traffic on 4th Avenue will be detoured onto 1st or 7th avenues at 24th Street. Access to local businesses will remain open.

Traffic coming into downtown on 17th Street will be detoured at 5th Avenue. In addition, 18th, 19th and 20th streets will be closed between 1st and 5th avenues and 17th Street will be closed between 3rd and 5th avenues. Closed between 17th and 20th streets will be 2nd, 3rd and 4th avenues.

Race fans coming down for the races are encouraged to park in the city parking lot or in the neighborhoods south of Fifth Avenue and enter the race area on 19th Street past the Rock Island Public Library.

People coming to The District for night time entertainment are encouraged to use 1st Avenue.

Admission is free. Roads will reopen to normal traffic by Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.