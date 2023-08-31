Continuing drought takes toll on corn and soybean yields in Quad Cities area

Clinton County farmer says drought has impacted his crop's yield.
By Randy Biery
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Harvest season is just a couple of weeks away, but the continuing drought is taking a toll on corn and soybean crops throughout the Quad Cities area.

Farmers across the region said they are expecting smaller yields. One Clinton County farmer said the drought has certainly affected his crops.

“It’s impacted our yield,” Joe Dierickx said. “Whether it’s 10 percent less than that 215 or 20 percent less, we won’t know until we get into the field.”

Under average conditions, farmers said they were expecting about 215 bushels an acre for corn, but due to a lack of rainfall in August, that yield will likely be reduced.

