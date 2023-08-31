Continuing drought taking toll on corn and soy bean yields

Clinton County farmer says drought has impacted his crop's yield.
By Randy Biery
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - Harvest season is just a couple of weeks away, but continuing drought is taking a toll on corn and soy bean crops in Clinton County.

Farmers across the region are saying they’re expecting smaller yields, and one Clinton County farmer says the drought has certainly affected his crops.

“It’s impacted our yield,” said Joe Dierickx, Clinton County Farmer. “Whether it’s 10 percent less than that 215 or 20 percent less, we won’t know until we get into the field.”

Under average conditions, farmers said they were expecting about 215 bushels an acre for corn, but due to a lack of rain fall in August, that yield will likely be reduced.

