CRIMESTOPPERS: Reed wanted on warrants in 3 jurisdictions

CRIME STOPPERS OF THE QUAD CITIES: Wedding dress theft
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Laquoie Reed has warrants in three jurisdictions: Scott County, Davenport, and Rock Island County.

He’s wanted in Scott County for a parole violation of a habitual offender. Davenport Police has warrants for robbery and assault with injury. He’s also wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Reed is 39 years old, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

