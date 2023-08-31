CRIMESTOPPERS: Reed wanted on warrants in 3 jurisdictions

QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Laquoie Reed has warrants in three jurisdictions: Scott County, Davenport, and Rock Island County.

He’s wanted in Scott County for a parole violation of a habitual offender. Davenport Police has warrants for robbery and assault with injury. He’s also wanted in Rock Island County for aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery.

Reed is 39 years old, 6-foot-1, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

