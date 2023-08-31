CRIMESTOPPERS: Wedding dress thief wanted by police

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are searching for the person who stole a wedding dress from Bling Bling Sisters in Bettendorf.

Police said the man was in the store at 3203 Devils Glen Road for a short time before he grabbed a wedding dress and ran out of the store. The suspect arrived and left in a red Chevy Impala that didn’t have plates and was driven by a Black woman.

Bettendorf Police are asking for help identifying him. If any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

