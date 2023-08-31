CRIMESTOPPERS: Wedding dress thief wanted by police

CRIME STOPPERS OF THE QUAD CITIES: Wedding dress theft
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Police are searching for the person who stole a wedding dress from Bling Bling Sisters in Bettendorf.

Police said the man was in the store at 3203 Devils Glen Road for a short time before he grabbed a wedding dress and ran out of the store. The suspect arrived and left in a red Chevy Impala that didn’t have plates and was driven by a Black woman.

Bettendorf Police are asking for help identifying him. If any information, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or tap the app P3 Tips. If your information leads to his arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Temperatures are expected to climb over 90 degrees on Saturday for the Iowa Hawkeyes Football...
University of Iowa Officials Announce 'Beat the Heat' Gameday Plan
Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this...
Motorcycle enthusiasts flood Mississippi Valley Fair with the 52nd Davenport Fall International Meet
Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this...
Motorcycle enthusiasts flood Mississippi Valley Fair with the 52nd Davenport Fall International Meet
With its Pay What You Want promotion over the holiday weekend the Quad City Botanical Center...
QC Botanical Center, Pay What You Want
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office named the man who died Wednesday on Highway 25.
Victim Identified In Fatal Vehicle Fire, Wednesday Crash