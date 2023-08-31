Davenport traffic detours for E Central Park work

KWQC TV6 AFTERNOON FASTCAST: Aug. 31
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Road construction on East Central Park between Brady and Farnam is expected to last until Sept. 21.

Starting Monday, that stretch of road will fully close for underground water main work by Iowa American Water.

Beginning Wednesday the city closed one lane of traffic for striping on that stretch of road.

Once striping at the intersection at Farnam is done, crews will move in to resurface it.

The city expects to reopen the road Sept. 21, weather permitting.

Starting Monday, East Central Park between Brady and Farnam will fully close for underground water main work by Iowa American Water.(City of Davenport)

