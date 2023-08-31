Demolition update in Sterling building collapse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - There’s been an official order of demolition filed by a contractor working at the building that collapsed in Sterling last month.

One person died after the building collapsed during a fire at 406 E. 3rd St.

Sterling city officials identified the man as 62 -year old Juan Antonio ‘Tony’ Anaya.

Officers and firefighters found fire throughout the third story of the building, heavy smoke throughout the building, and a report of persons trapped inside.

The ATF has not released anything regarding their investigation so far about the origin of the fire.

ATF National Response Team members arrived in Sterling on July 10 afternoon to assist the Sterling Fire Department, Sterling Police Department and the llinois State Fire Marshal in the investigation of the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.