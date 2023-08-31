Details on InvestigateTV+

Learn more about new weekday show
By InvestigateTV Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Our new weekday show, InvestigateTV+, began airing on stations across the country on Monday, September 11.

The news magazine program showcases groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV team, national reporters, plus consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories.

To see your local listings, click here.

Full episodes are also available here on our website as well as on our Roku, Amazon Fire and AppleTV apps. You can download those apps by searching “InvestigateTV” on your device or clicking here to download via computer.

In all of those places, you can also check out our weekend show which highlights longform investigative journalism from our dedicated national team, and find us across social media at @InvestigateTV.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1993 photo from Paula Sands Live first broadcast
Paula Sands announces retirement after 41 years at KWQC
Police lights
Bettendorf man dead after motorcycle crash Wednesday
After a break-in a Davenport business is asking for help in solving the case.
Break-in at Davenport luxury store, $200k in stolen merchandise
Sweetwater High School head football coach Caleb Slover has resigned.
High school football coach resigns after parents try to influence playing time
Corey Crawley, 32, is charged with first-degree murder in Waterloo. He was arrested about 7:20...
Waterloo man arrested on murder charge in Davenport