Drought conditions worsen in Iowa, improve in Illinois

By Kyle Kiel
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - It has been more than two weeks since there was measurable rain at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

Drought conditions continue to worsen coming off a hot week of temperatures.

The latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning shows very little improvement in the Illinois Quad Cities, with the expansion of moderate and severe drought in our Iowa counties.

Statewide, conditions worsened in Iowa, but there was overall improvement in Illinois, especially across the southern portion of the state where beneficial rain occurred.

The updated Drought Monitor takes into account rainfall from Tuesday the previous week, through 8 a.m. Tuesday, the week of.

Conditions will not improve with very little, if any rain in the forecast over the next week.

