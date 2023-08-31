Feeling like this morning and summer again by the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We have a fall preview this morning with lows in the 40s in most areas! We will enjoy another day with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. After another cool start on Friday we will start the warming trend that continues through the holiday weekend. Highs on Friday will be in the mid 80s and by football time in the evening we should be cooling off into the 70s. 90s are on tap for the weekend with eventual heat indexes near 100º by Labor Day.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 81º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 52º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 85º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.