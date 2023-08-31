Galesburg man died in vehicle fire in Knox County

Fastcast: Thursday, Aug. 31 (A.M.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office named the man who died Wednesday on Highway 25.

Sixty-four-year-old Michael Patterson from Galesburg died in a vehicle fire that Sheriff’s Office Detective Brad Davis said is not related to the crash.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Knox County deputies responded to the crash in the 1300 block of Knox Highway 25 early Wednesday morning.

Assisting the sheriff’s office on this case was the Knoxville Fire Department, Illinois State Police and the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office.

