Iowa Hawkeyes Football releases plans to ‘beat the heat’ on Saturday, season-opener game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Temperatures are expected to climb over 90 degrees on Saturday for the Iowa Hawkeyes Football season-opener game on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. With that in mind, University of Iowa officials are implementing gameday procedures to assist fans attending the game as the Hawkeyes kick off their 2023-24 football season.

According to a media release from University of Iowa officials, the following will be available:

Fans will be permitted to enter the stadium with multiple sealed water bottles of any size

Concession stands will sell bottled water inside the stadium at a reduced price

For fans needing a break from the heat, an expanded rest area will be available outside of the First Aid Station at the southeast corner of the stadium. This space will provide shelter, cool air and hydration

Johnson County Homeland Security & Emergency Management Agency has provided an air-conditioned tent in Krause Family Plaza

Additional UIHC physicians and students from the Carver College of Medicine will be onsite to assist with patients

“Heat illness cannot be underestimated,” said Kinnick Stadium Medical Director Azeemuddin Ahmed. “Fans can reduce their risk by staring to hydrate with water days prior to the game and continue throughout the game, wear breathable fabrics, seek shelter regularly to avoid the sun and ask for medical help if needed.”

Additionally, fans tailgating prior to the game are encouraged to plan accordingly to stay hydrated, officials said.

Officials say if you or someone attending the game needs medical assistance, alter CSC stadium staff or ask those around to signal for help.

If you’re not attending the game in person, it will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network, according to a media release from University of Iowa officials.

