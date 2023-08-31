Labor Day gas, travel expectations

Labor Day weekend will be the last sendoff to what has been a very busy summer travel season.
By Brianna Ballog
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Gas prices have been fluctuating all summer but the number may even go down for the holiday weekend. According to AAA’s website, gas prices in Iowa are currently $3.53/Gallon. Gas prices in Illinois are currently $3.95/Gallon.

AAA has several recommendations for those who will be driving places.

“So tomorrow drive times are going to be busy and what we recommend is you get up and go,” said Molly Hart, spokeswoman for AAA. “Tomorrow the roads are going to be congested from 12 to eight and when you’re coming home on Monday you want to leave after 7 p.m. because that’s how busy the roads are going to be.”

According to AAA’s bookings, this labor day traveling numbers are up a little bit higher than last year.

If you are traveling, you can use the AAA mobile app to find gas prices near you.

