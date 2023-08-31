Labor Day parades in Quad Cities area

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Labor Day parades will be happening this holiday weekend across the Quad Cities.

The city of Rock Island will hold their parade on Labor Day. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at 33rd Street and ends at Rock Island High School.

In East Moline, the annual parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Deere Harvester Works plant, goes down 15th Avenue and ends on Third Street.

Milan is holding its annual parade this Saturday. That parade starts at 10 a.m. at Roth Pump on Fourth Street.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

FASTCAST: Aug. 31, a.m.
FASTCAST: Aug. 31, a.m.
Several Quad City area Labor Day events scheduled to take place
Labor Day Traveling
Things to do for Labor Day
Several Quad City area Labor Day events scheduled to take place