Labor Day parades in Quad Cities area

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Several Labor Day parades will be happening this holiday weekend across the Quad Cities.

The city of Rock Island will hold their parade on Labor Day. It kicks off at 9:30 a.m. at 33rd Street and ends at Rock Island High School.

In East Moline, the annual parade starts at 11 a.m. at the Deere Harvester Works plant, goes down 15th Avenue and ends on Third Street.

Milan is holding its annual parade this Saturday. That parade starts at 10 a.m. at Roth Pump on Fourth Street.

