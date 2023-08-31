Morrison football off to great start under new head coach Nathan Vandermyde

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Longtime Morrison assistant coach Nathan Vandermyde is off to a great start as head coach of the Mustangs.

“Going into it it was a lot of nerves for me at least being a first year head coach.”

His team beat Mendota 54-0 last Friday

“How they came out and played, they played so hard and so tough against Mendota I was really proud of them.”

The result comes as no surprise to the Mustangs.

“I think there’s been a lot of growth. Looking at this team, there’s a lot of kids coming back. I think that they learned a lot last year making it into the playoffs and going into the offseason that you could kind of tell that fire was there.”

“We’ve made a lot of growth, mainly from being in the weight room everyday. No guys miss days and everybody shows up” said senior Carson Strating.

It’s the kind of commitment that can lead to a special season and Vandermyde would know. He was Morrison’s starting quarterback in 2006 and 2007 when the Mustangs made deep postseason runs to the State quarterfinals and the semifinals.

“He’s been around, he’s been around since 2019 and on because I mean that team had a good run so we’re looking forward to having a run just like that team so probably go even further” said senior Chase Newman.

This week the Mustangs turn their attention to a Princeton team ranked number one in the State.

“It’s a really good test, it’s they’ve got speed with their bags, they’ve got some good wide receivers, good quarterback and their line is something else” said Vandermyde.

“This would be a big win I mean nobody’s expecting us to win this I mean we’re counted out. I like being the underdog though because we’ve got nothing to lose, everything to prove, just be a big game for us to win and confidence” said Newman.

