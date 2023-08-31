Motorcycle enthusiasts flood Mississippi Valley Fair with the 52nd Davenport Fall International Meet

Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend for a unique antique motorcycle meet.
By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts make their way to the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds this weekend for a unique antique motorcycle meet.

Motorcyclists from all over the country continue the 50+ year tradition of meeting in Davenport, talking, riding, preserving, selling and telling stories relating to their motorcycles, that are 35 years or older.

“Motorcycle enthusiast are kind of crazy, but you know, that’s, we’re all here together,” said Joe Busby from Anderson, Indiana. “I’ve been coming here for 27 years. And I enjoy the heck out of it, get away and buy some stuff, sell some stuff.”

For those who have returned for numerous years, Van Horn, Iowa resident, Jeff Franzenburg says that this is the place to be.

“There’s nothing you can do wrong at this place,” said Franzenburg. “Everybody loves everybody. It’s a great environment. You get to buy old stuff, bring it back to life. It’s just everything about it is wonderful.”

Many sellers who made the drive to Davenport call this weekend their annual holiday.

“This is the most local meat that we’ve got as far as being in the Midwest,” said Spring Green, Wisconsin resident, Jenny Bass. “It’s fantastic it’s like Christmas Thanksgiving Easter all of it all rolled into one it’s the biggest of the year.”

Admission is free and the gates open as early as 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, and motorcycle races to start at 7 p.m. on Saturday night.

