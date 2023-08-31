New cancer treatment equipment coming to Galesburg

By Marcia Lense
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - OSF HealthCare is building a vault to house a linear accelerator to expand oncology services at OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.

Dr. Glenn MIlos, Chief Medical Officer for OSF hospitals in Galesburg and Monmouth, says the radiation therapy is less invasive, destroying the cancer cells while protecting the surrounding normal tissue. He says it can be used for treating all cancers.

The treatment is expected to be available to patients in November.

