Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island woman charged with concealing the body of her dead child was keeping the death a secret so she could cash his government benefits, police said.

Ten-year-old Zion Staples was found stuffed into a trash can last month in the family’s garage on 20 ½ Avenue.

His mother, Sushi Staples, 37, was charged with concealing the body and lying to police.

Zion died in December from an accidental gunshot, police said. She then hid the body and continued to collect the boy’s benefits, a detective testified Thursday.

The body was discovered on July 26 when a tipster and DCFS called the police. The detective said the boy was stuffed into a metal trash can.

He was wearing nothing but Spider Man pajama bottoms.

Records show DCFS dealt with the family a few times over the past 10 years, investigating various claims of abuse. Staples had eight children.

Rock Island-Milan Schools said Zion was never enrolled – and neither were his siblings.

A trial is set for Oct. 30.

