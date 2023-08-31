Riverdale football remembers Myron Keppy

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - As the Riverdale Rams’ football team takes the field this season, you will notice a special new decal on the back of their helmets.

It reads ‘MK 77,’ in honor of former coach Myron Keppy, who wore 77 when he played football for Iowa. Keppy held many roles within the Riverdale school district for more than 30 years, including PE teacher, coaching football, baseball, and wrestling, where he helped several Riverdale Rams become state champions.

“He was a fixture for us for 35 years,” said Josh Temple, Riverdale Schools’ superintendent. “He was a fixture that we could count on being here day in and day out. I mean, the only thing more consistent than Myron was the sun coming up and going down over the goalpost on the football field.”

For over three decades, Keppy positively impacted generations of Riverdale athletes. In June, Keppy passed away unexpectedly.

“When I hear Myron Keppy, it kind of just reminds me of a big figure in my life. He was super important to the community and especially the schools,” said Kolton Kruse, a Riverdale junior. “The stickers and the decals on the side of the helmets are, I think, a good way to honor him and kind of help other people know his legacy that never got meet him or get coached by him.”

“Going through the stages, you know, he was ‘Iron Myron,’” said Guy Dierikx, Riverdale’s head football coach. “He was hard-nosed on the football field. As a player of his, and then coaching with him, and teaching with him, I always joked with him whenever we were talking about our PE department that the school was built around him. We thought that the decal, after talking with our upperclassmen and seniors, would be a good way to honor him and have that on the back of our helmets with us.”

It’s a small gesture for a man who made a big contribution to countless lives in Port Byron.

“I think it’s proud to see our team and our coach think that much of him and want to honor him in this way and his family, and let them know we care and appreciate the time that he put in with our players and our staff,” Temple said. “hopefully they will do him proud throughout the year, and do their best to work to honor his memory.”

“His impression I think will be felt here for a long time,” Kruse said. “I think he is just a super influential person.”

According to Dierikx, the Rams will wear the decals this season and for future years to come.

