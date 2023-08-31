Security guard, customer die after exchanging gunfire at Indianapolis home improvement store

The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.
The two men died at hospitals after the shooting Wednesday.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A security guard and customer died Wednesday after exchanging gunfire with each other at an Indianapolis home improvement store, police said.

The two men died at hospitals following the shooting around 5:30 p.m. at a Menards store on the city’s northeast side, Capt. Don Weilhammer of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

“It does appear that they were shooting at each other,” Weilhammer said. “Unfortunately, now another life has been lost because people don’t want to resolve conflict without resorting to violence like this.”

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, which occurred at the exit to the store’s lumber yard, local news outlets reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Medics carry out some passengers after a Delta flight experienced "severe turbulence" before...
RAW: After turbulence, some passengers carried off in stretchers
Millions of escaped bees cause a sticky situation in Canada. (Source: CBC)
RAW: Bees rounded up after falling off truck
Newly released video shows the violent attack that killed a sheriff's deputy in July.
Video shows inmate's escape after killing deputy
Remembering Myron Keppy
Remembering Myron Keppy