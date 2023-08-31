Several Quad City area Labor Day events scheduled to take place

(KWQC) - With a three-day weekend because of the Labor Day holiday, many people are expected to travel or attend local events.

According to reports, Thursday has the most flights scheduled of any day over the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, multiple have been canceled or delayed going into the weekend according to Flightaware.com.

A spokeswoman for Quad Cities International Airport says for them, Labor Day weekend is the opposite of busy, and it’s not a popular holiday for air travel because school is back in session.

AAA is also anticipating a busy weekend for road travelers. Nationwide AAA says they expect to rescue more than 300,000 stranded motorists due to flat tires dead batteries and lockouts.

For anyone looking for activities locally, there will be multiple events to choose from, with the Rock Island Grand Prix being a major attraction.

The street race is scheduled to take place in downtown Rock Island on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The race event will cause road closures that will last through Monday morning starting at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

Mercado on Fifth will also host a festival Friday night on 12th Street in Moline from 5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is $5 for ages 13 to 64 and seniors and kids 12 and under get in free.

community members can also take a ride on the Channel Cat. Cruises will take place from 9 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. Friday through Monday. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for kids ages two to ten.

Also over Labor Day weekend, QC Botanical Center is holding a Pay What You Want” promotion, to give community members a chance to experience the summer gardens. The promotion is good from Friday to Monday between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Quad Cities Labor Day Parade is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. On Monday, as the event celebrates 40 years.

Organizers say it will start at the John Deere Harvester Works parking lot, travel to 15th Avenue, head to 3rd Street, and across the train tracks is where the parade will end.

