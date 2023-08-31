Sprinklers stop fire from advancing in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A sprinkler at the front door stopped a fire from further advancing in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire Wednesday morning at 3565 53rd Ave. The fire started on the outside of the structure and was held off by the sprinkler head inside the front door.

Fire personnel extinguished the fire on the outside of the building.

There was no one home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Bettendorf Fire says management from Springs at Bettendorf Apartments, 3939 53rd Ave., responded to the scene and were coordinating restoration efforts.

The department says the cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not available.

Assisting Bettendorf were Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale fire departments.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.