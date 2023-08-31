Sprinklers stop fire from advancing in Bettendorf

Fastcast: Thursday, Aug. 31 (A.M.)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A sprinkler at the front door stopped a fire from further advancing in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Fire Rescue responded to the structure fire Wednesday morning at 3565 53rd Ave. The fire started on the outside of the structure and was held off by the sprinkler head inside the front door.

Fire personnel extinguished the fire on the outside of the building.

There was no one home at the time of the incident, and no injuries were reported.

Bettendorf Fire says management from Springs at Bettendorf Apartments, 3939 53rd Ave., responded to the scene and were coordinating restoration efforts.

The department says the cause of the fire is under investigation and a damage estimate is not available.

Assisting Bettendorf were Rock Island Arsenal and Riverdale fire departments.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

US Drought Monitor August 31
Drought conditions worsen in Iowa, improve in Illinois
Conditions will worsen in the next week with no precipitation in the forecast.
Drought conditions worsen in Iowa, improve in Illinois
The Knox County Sheriff's Office named the man who died Wednesday on Highway 25.
Galesburg man died in vehicle fire in Knox County
The Quad City Botanical Center is allowing guests to pay what they want for admission to the...
Name your price at Quad City Botanical Center