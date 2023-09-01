Alleman tennis star Nicholas Patrick invited to play in Junior US Open

By Joey Donia
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Alleman tennis star Nicholas Patrick will play in the Junior US Open Doubles Tournament as a wild card. Patrick will head to New York Friday before the tournament begins Sunday at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. He’ll be on one of 32 doubles teams competing with some of the best juniors in the world. It’s another remarkable achievement for Patrick who won two doubles titles this summer.

