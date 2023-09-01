Homestead Program, City of Rock Island hosts open house

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island hosted an open house showing the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the city’s Homestead Program.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is located at 1830 32nd Street, and was built in 1923, according to city officials. It was purchased by the city at tax auction for $909.

City officials said they used funds from the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) and Illinois Housing Development Authority and (IDHA), the city’s Community and Economic Development Department spent $148,000 to gut and completely renovate the interior, install a new roof, new siding, lead-free pipes, high efficiency air system, water heater and landscaping.

“Older doesn’t mean that it’s bad,” said Miles Brainerd Community and Economic Director of Rock Island. “We have plenty of homes with really good bones that just need a face lift. We don’t want to see a home torn down and have an empty space on the street that someone is unlikely to build a new house on when we can take what’s there and turn it around.”

This is the second whole-house rehabilitation project completed by the Community Development Division, according to city officials.

The home will be listed for $130,000 with a real estate agent and sold to an income-qualified owner-occupant.

