Homestead Program, City of Rock Island hosts open house

The City of Rock Island hosted an open house showing the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the city’s Homestead Program.
By Brad Burton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Island hosted an open house showing the renovation of an abandoned property as part of the city’s Homestead Program.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom house is located at 1830 32nd Street, and was built in 1923, according to city officials. It was purchased by the city at tax auction for $909.

City officials said they used funds from the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) and Illinois Housing Development Authority and (IDHA), the city’s Community and Economic Development Department spent $148,000 to gut and completely renovate the interior, install a new roof, new siding, lead-free pipes, high efficiency air system, water heater and landscaping.

“Older doesn’t mean that it’s bad,” said Miles Brainerd Community and Economic Director of Rock Island. “We have plenty of homes with really good bones that just need a face lift. We don’t want to see a home torn down and have an empty space on the street that someone is unlikely to build a new house on when we can take what’s there and turn it around.”

This is the second whole-house rehabilitation project completed by the Community Development Division, according to city officials.

The home will be listed for $130,000 with a real estate agent and sold to an income-qualified owner-occupant.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
One family’s good deed leads to a ‘miracle’ in Muscatine
TV6 Investigates: ‘Miracle’ in Muscatine, a home in the heat
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands

Latest News

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a barn fire that started from...
Man arrested after barn fire from lit cigarette, takes Snapchats of the incident
he Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a barn fire that started from...
Man arrested after barn fire from lit cigarette, takes Snapchats of incident
Meet the Iowa football equipment team
Meet the Iowa football equipment team
Two participants of Livestrong working out and talking to one another.
Livestrong - A YMCA program for cancer survivors
Since 2011 the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley has held an exercise program for cancer...
Livestrong - A YMCA program for cancer survivors