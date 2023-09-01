Contract dispute continues with Kewanee School Board and Teacher’s Union

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The contract dispute continues between the Kewanee School Board and the Teacher’s Union.

TV6 has heard from both sides on contract negations.

The Kewanee School District sent TV6 a statement saying they and the Kewanee Educators Association were in mediation Monday for more than five house.

The statement from the district said the following:

“In spite of not receiving a counter offer from the KEA, the board submitted another offer to the KEA at the end of this session. The board has agreed to the KEA’s proposal on several items, including pay increases for support staff.”

TV6 also reached out to a representative with the KEA for a response. They claim they did not receive an offer in writing until mediation. It was also noted by the spokesperson that other teachers are leaving the district for other districts because of pay.

The statement on contract negotiations from the spokesperson said the following:

“It is very disappointing to see the school district playing games in the media. We remain committed to coming up with real solutions that truly put our students first. We also remain available to bargain and exchange official offers at the table at any time,” said Jennifer Vickery, KEA Spokesperson.

The union has also said previously that they do not have plans to strike while negotiations continue.

