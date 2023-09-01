Crews fight multiple-alarm fire at submarine base in Connecticut

On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.
On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.(Gray News)
By Jay Kenney and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - On Friday morning, crews responded to a multiple-alarm fire at the Groton submarine base.

Submarine Base Firefighters Local F-219 confirmed that crews are fighting a blaze that began around 6 a.m.

According to Norwich Firefighters Local 892, two buildings located on the property went up in flames shortly before.

Six fire hoses were reported to be in operation, officials say.

Companies from Groton, New London, Waterford, Mystic, Old Mystic, Gales Ferry and Norwich are responding.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

Sunny and warmer today
In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
Residents return to find homes gone, towns devastated in path of Idalia
FILE - Old growth Douglas fir trees stand along the Salmon river Trail on the Mt. Hood National...
Trump-era rule change allowing the logging of old-growth forests violates laws, judge says
Employee Lisa Bell dumps out a shovel full of mud as business owners and employees start...
Biden wants an extra $4 billion for disaster relief, bringing total request to $16 billion