Davenport local businesses prepare for weekend college football watchers

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -As the Labor Day weekend gets underway, college football is back in action Saturday for some Iowa and Illinois teams.

local businesses in the Quad City area say they are excited for football to be back and feel the weekend games will bring a positive impact to the area, with the increased foot traffic and chance for a boost in revenue.

Owners and managers at Davenport bar and restaurants Daiquiri Factory, Boozies Bar and Grill, and Armored Gardens say they will show any available games to football fans.

Here are the game matchups for Saturday:

These games will be shown on ESPN+, Fox Sports, Big Ten Network, or Fubo TV.

The owner of Boozies Bar and Grill says they have scheduled extra staff and also ordered extra traditional chicken wings as those will be on sale for $0.75. Armored Gardens and Daiquiri Factory say they haven’t made any changes in anticipation of Saturday’s larger crowds.

However, the co-owner of Armored Gardens says the busy is planning to plan to add outdoor TVs and heaters in the future for people who want to sit outside and watch the football games in the colder months.

As college football gets deeper into the season, you might notice that some Big Ten Conference games will only be streamed through TV services like Peacock.

That change happened after the Big Ten’s seven $7 billion media rights deal in August of 2022. According to CNBC, that deal is a seven-year agreement with FOX, CBS, and NBC to share the rights to the conference’s football and basketball games.

CNBC says outside of agreeing to broadcast at least 16 games per season for Big Ten Saturday Night, the agreement with NBC also includes eight football games per season along with some basketball games to be exclusively streamed on Peacock.

