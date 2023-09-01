Davenport man facing sex abuse charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man is facing multiple sex abuse charges are police say he inappropriately touched a child younger than 12 multiple times.

Daniel Everett Witcraft, 81, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday on five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Friday via video arraignment.

On Aug. 28, the Davenport Police Department received a report of sexual abuse.

According to an arrest affidavit, Witcraft admitted to touching the child on multiple occasions over an unknown amount of time. He said it happened while playing the game hide and seek, according to the affidavit.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.