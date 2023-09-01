Get a library card, get prizes

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 1 includes the top stories of the day.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - September is Library Card Sign-up Month, and libraries in Davenport, Moline and Rock Island are among those celebrating.

In Davenport, readers that sign up for a new card or replace an old one may receive a free gift. In addition, current and new cardholders can get a punchcard at the library to get special perks at 16 local businesses this month: Abernathy’s, Allied Armored Gardens, Barrel House, Blue Spruce, Capriotti’s, Lagomarcino’s, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Petersen’s Wild Bird Shop, The Pour House, Ragged Records, Raygun, Theo & Co., Trash Can Annie, Wide River Winery.

In Rock Island lost library card fees will be waived during September. New cardholders may enter a raffle ticket toward one of four raffle kit prizes: bonsai tree kit, tie-dye kit, string art cactus kit, children’s perler bead kit.

In Moline, anyone who applies for a new card, renews an expired card, or replaces a lost card this month can pick out a prize from their “treasure chest.”

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.(ALA, Overdrive, "Elemental")

