Horse possibly swept away by last week’s tornado, found with minor injuries in a cornfield

The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan says one of her horses may have been swept up in last week’s tornado. (Source: WILX)
By Jordyn Burrell and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – The owner of an equestrian center in Michigan said one of her horses may have been swept up in a tornado last week.

Lisa Luton-Hodges’ house and training center sit on the same piece of land in Williamston. It was one of the hardest hit areas from last week’s EF-2 tornado. The hay barn took the brunt of the damage, but two of her horses were also injured.

“We’ve never had a storm come that close to us. We’ve had a few tornados come nearby, but never this close,” Luton-Hodges said. “I guess they said this was a pretty severe tornado, especially when it hit our area.”

Of three horses in the hay barn, she said only one was accounted for after the tornado passed. She said they searched the pastures that night and couldn’t find them.

“In the morning, we found one of them was trapped in the lean-to over there that fell down,” Luton-Hodges explained.

She said the other horse had somehow gotten into a cornfield about three-quarters of a mile away.

While Luton-Hodges doesn’t know how the horse got there, she suspects it could have possibly been picked up in the tornado.

She said those horses suffered minor injuries and are recovering well.

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bench trial is underway for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old...
Judge to rule at later date in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge removed with controlled explosives on...
Remaining old I-74 bridge demolished with controlled explosives
Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with concealment of death and obstruction of justice.
Police: 10-year-old Rock Island boy accidentally shot himself before mom hid body
The bench trial for Henry Dinkins ended on Tuesday and his fate in is the hands of the judge....
Fate of man charged in death of Breasia Terrell now in the judge’s hands
One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday night in DeWitt, the Clinton...
1 killed in rollover crash in Clinton County

Latest News

KWQC-TV6's Fastcast for Sept. 1 includes the top stories of the day.
Fastcast: Friday, Sept. 1 (Noon)
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month.
Get a library card, get prizes
FILE - Rioters, including Dominic Pezzola, center with police shield, are confronted by U.S....
Ex-Proud Boy who smashed Capitol window on Jan. 6 gets 10 years in prison, then declares, ‘Trump won!’
This photo provided by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Boon Flair & Flair...
More than 85,000 highchairs are under recall after two dozen reports of falls