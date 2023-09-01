Labor Day weekend in the Quad Cities- parades, events, and more

QUAD CITIES, Iowa and Ill. (KWQC) - Labor Day weekend has arrived and one thing’s for certain, it’s going to be hot, and there’s lots to do throughout the QCA from parades to street races, biker events, the Channel Cat, and more.

Here’s a full list of Labor Day weekend events if you’re looking for something fun to do:

Parades in the QCA-

Rock Island- 39th annual Labor Day Parade

Where- Begins at Washington Jr. High School on the corner of 33rd Street and 18th Avenue and ends at Rock Island High School

When- Monday, Sept. 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Who- Grand Marshal Handy True Value owners Bob and Pam Votoubek plus eight citizen of the year category winners

More Info- Additional details about the parade and a map of the parade route can be found Additional details about the parade and a map of the parade route can be found here

East Moline- 40th Labor Day Parade

Where- Begins at John Deere Harvester Works parking lot, traveling over to 15th Avenue and heads to 3rd Street and crosses the train tracks where the parade will end.

When- Monday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.

Who- Labor organized, Labor Day Parade to Quad Cities residents. Participating various union organizations, high school marching bands, elected officials, social service organizations, clubs, businesses, and more.

More Info- For additional details about the parade, click For additional details about the parade, click here

Milan- Labor Day, Fall Harvest Parade

Where- Begins at Roth pump 525 on Fourth Street

When- Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10 a.m.

More Info- For additional details about the parade, click For additional details about the parade, click here

Labor Day Parades, QCA

28th annual Rock Island Grand Prix-

Where- Downtown Rock Island, The District (Race fans coming down for the races are encouraged to park in the city parking lot or in the neighborhoods south of Fifth Avenue and enter the race area on 19th Street past the Rock Island Public Library.)

What- Free admission

When- Beginning Saturday, Sept. 2 at 8 a.m. into the late afternoon. Beginning Sunday at 8 a.m. until end of races, TBD.

More Info- For additional details about the street race, parking and detours, click For additional details about the street race, parking and detours, click here

51st Orion Fall Festival-

Where- Central Park in Orion, Ill.

What- A non-profit organization formed to help lift the burn of those going through medical emergency and health care needs as well as help supporting the Orion community.

When- Beginning Friday, Sept. 1 at 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 2 beginning at 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 3 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 4 is clean up day in the village at 8 a.m.

More Info- For additional details about Orion Fall Festival, click For additional details about Orion Fall Festival, click here

Orion Fall Festival (Orion Fall Festival)

Orion Fall Festival (kwqc)

52nd Davenport Fall International Meet for motorcycle enthusiasts

Where- Davenport, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

When- Motorcycle races begin Friday at 7 p.m.

What- Adults $20 kids 12 and under are free. Food trucks, Concessions and the Shed bar will be open all day long, according to event organizers Facebook post.

More info- For additional details, click For additional details, click here

Motorcycle Race (kwqc)

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.