Livestrong - A YMCA program for cancer survivors

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Since 2011 the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley has held an exercise program for cancer survivors.

Livestrong at the YMCA is fully funded by donors to engage cancer survivors in exercises through an approach that focuses on the mind and body.

Livestrong is more than just an exercise program for cancer survivors.

“It’s just a really special program,” said Dusty Mueller, Livestrong project coordinator. “These people, they really form a bond with each other. They motivate each other to keep coming back. I think that’s part of it, is just the people coming together. They motivate each other to get stronger.”

The 12-week program focuses on building back strength, cardiovascular endurance, flexibility and balance.

Participants say the program is beneficial.

“It builds up your strength,” said Juel Anderson, Livestrong participant. “Because you do lose a lot of muscle was having cancer or getting cancer. There was a time I couldn’t even push a lawn mower. Until I started Livestrong and now I’m able to mow my own yard and change my own tire in my car.”

“It helps,” said Curtis Wheeler, Livestrong participant. “You get done at the end of the program and you see the progress you’ve made with the assessments and wow. It’s huge. It’s life changing, because it’s tangible. And again, you have full control over your progress. You get what you put into it. And that’s the thing for us, because when you feel like you’re living a life of hopelessness, this program brings a lot of hope.”

Livestrong also forms friendships.

“We talk outside of the program,” said Wheeler. “We come on days off, when the program’s not in session, and we work out together. It’s just a great networking opportunity.”

Participants are taking down cancer, one workout at a time.

“Livestrong, you know, it gave an opportunity to at least have some control back in a situation where we have no control,” said Wheeler. “It allows us to kind of kind of dictate what we want and don’t want to do what we can and can’t do.”

“We just want to give them their lives back,” said Mueller. “The cancer takes so much away from them, and we just want to give them that power back.”

The YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley has helped over 500 cancer survivors move beyond illness to reclaim their wellness.

Livestrong meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The program has three sessions a year, one in the fall, winter, and spring, offered at no cost to participants.

