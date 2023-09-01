Man arrested after barn fire from lit cigarette, takes Snapchats of incident

HENRY CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a barn fire that started from a cigarette.

Matthew James Jacobs, 23, of Olds, Iowa has been charged with second-degree arson and trespassing, according to court documents. Jacobs posted a $10,000 bail through a bail bond company and was released from jail.

According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Aug. 27 at approximately 7:09 p.m., deputies received a report of a barn engulfed in flames in the 2200 grid of 110th Street near Winfield, Iowa. Firefighters arrived from several agencies, attempting to put out the fire, and in the end, the barn was deemed a total loss.

Damages were estimated to be thousands of dollars, deputies said. Additionally, a second barn was severely damaged due to the fire, further causing an estimated tens of thousands of dollars worth of possible repairs to the structure itself, not including the items inside.

After assessing damages, deputies said the fire was deemed suspicious.

Later in the night, deputies received a tip that a Snapchat story had been posted by a man inside the structure that had burned, prior to the fire.

Deputies watched the Snapchat video showing a POV inside the barn with a bail of hay engulfed in fire. They also said the defendant’s hand could be seen in the vehicle to have a cut, which is consistent with prior knowledge of the defendant having the same injury during prior contact.

On Monday, deputies said they served a search warrant for the defendant’s phone, and they found him parked inside his vehicle at 201 N Park Street in Olds, Iowa. Both Henry County deputies and the Winfield Police Department arrived on scene.

Deputies said they interviewed the defendant about the incident to which he admitted to being in the shed since it was a quiet place for him to hang out at.

Deputies say the defendant then told deputies that he lit a cigarette inside the barn and when he went to put it out, it caused the barn to catch on fire.

The defendant then said he took a Snapchat video of the incident, rather than calling 9-1-1, and fled the scene as soon as the fire began to grow. He also said that he did not know the property owner and said that he had been in that property several times before, according to deputies.

Subsequently, the defendant, Jacobs, was placed under arrest and taken to the Henry County Jail for further processing.

Jacobs will have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8.

