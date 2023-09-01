Meet the Iowa football equipment team

By Evan Denton
Aug. 31, 2023
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - Before the Hawkeyes swarm into Kinnick Stadium, the Iowa football equipment team is getting all of the team’s gear into place.

“It’s a little bit of pride to see the guys come out. We try to make sure everybody looks good when they are coming out of the tunnel,” said Kelly Koch, an Iowa football assistant equipment manager. “Thursday, if it’s a home game, we’re over here setting up stuff in the locker room getting ready for things to go, obviously, for the players. We are putting out jerseys, and pants. We have a bag that we put out that has a lot of the other things that they need.”

Cleats, gloves, helmet repairs, you name it. The equipment team preps for seemingly all of the potential playing conditions.

“We have a large area where we can sort things out by, obviously, things for players, and things for staff and coaches,” Koch said. “We have a computer system that helps us check things in and check things out. When new players show up, we have to issue them all their gear as well.”

With a large team, though, comes, well, mountains of laundry.

“Well, we do laundry almost every day. Keeping that process moving so they have something clean to wear,” Koch said. “That can be an all-day deal. We have industrial-sized machines.”

In total, Koch estimated there are a dozen people on the equipment team, including a handful of current University of Iowa students.

“We put the name plates on the jerseys and get them pinned, and we go through all this work during the summertime, and to see it all in play, nobody really sees what we do,” said Ana Rios, a University of Iowa senior. “So it’s nice for us to be, like, ‘Yeah, we did that.’ Not everybody can say they work hands-on at the football program.”

The equipment team estimated it spends over 20 hours a week getting everything together, but they say it is all worth it.

“Just getting the chance to be around all of the players and the staff. We have quite a few people that we take care of, but it’s a lot of fun being around the players,” Koch said.

The first chance to see the 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes’ football home game uniform is this Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. when they take on Utah State.

